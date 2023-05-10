News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town players snubbed by industry website in their selection of League Two's 20 best players of the season as Carlisle United, Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Stockport County players make the cut - picture gallery

No Mansfield Town players have made it into Football website whoscored.com’s top 20 players of the League Two season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Jan 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 07:36 BST

The website selects two former Stags players in Oli Hawkins and Andy Cook.

They rate Alfie Kilgour as Mansfield’s best player this season, with a season rating of 6.99

Carlisle’s Owen Moxon takes their prize for the league’s best player with a rating of

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get all the latest Stags news here.

7.52

1. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United)

7.52 Photo: Pete Norton

7.47

2. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.47 Photo: Clive Mason

7.37

3. Andy Cook (Bradford City)

7.37 Photo: Pete Norton

7.34

4. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town)

7.34 Photo: Pete Norton

Related topics:League TwoNorthampton TownBradford CityAndy Cook