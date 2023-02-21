Football website whoscored.com doesn’t seem to rate Mansfield Town’s players.

Despite Stags being one of the best teams in League Two, the website doesn’t believe any of their players are worthy of a spot in their list of League Two’s highest-rated players for the season so far.

In fact they have chosen Riley Harbottle as Stags’ best, with a paltry rating of 6.95 – making him the 31st best performing player.

The top 20 features former Stags players Oli Hawkins, Danny Rose and Andy Cook.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

1 . Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) 7.47 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) 7.46 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

3 . Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) 7.34 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) 7.32 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales