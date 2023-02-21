News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Riley Harbottle is rated as Mansfield Town's best-performing player by the whoscored.com website.

Mansfield Town players snubbed by industry website in their selection of League Two's 20 best performing players, with Carlisle United, Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Stockport County players making the cut - in pictures

Football website whoscored.com doesn’t seem to rate Mansfield Town’s players.

By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

Despite Stags being one of the best teams in League Two, the website doesn’t believe any of their players are worthy of a spot in their list of League Two’s highest-rated players for the season so far.

In fact they have chosen Riley Harbottle as Stags’ best, with a paltry rating of 6.95 – making him the 31st best performing player.

The top 20 features former Stags players Oli Hawkins, Danny Rose and Andy Cook.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get more Stags news here.

1. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United)

7.47

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.46

Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales

3. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town)

7.34

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town)

7.32

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
League TwoStagsNorthampton TownBradford City