But along the way the players dazzled and sparkled with some of the best football seen at the One Call Stadium for years. Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas gives the regular squad members his mark out of 10 for their season.

1. CONRAD LOGAN 8 Made the odd error but also pulled off some crucial saves to silence a few critics.

2. JORDAN SMITH 7 The Forest loanee did little wrong and was unlucky to be dropped. Got play going very quickly from the back.

3. BOBBY OLEJNIK 9 Immaculate after winning the shirt and so unlucky to suffer such a horrendous knee injury. Fans will hope he returns as good as before.

4. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 9 The Chief was simply magnificent, getting the crowd going with his ice-cool defending and confident raids forward. Rightly made the League Two Team of the Year.

