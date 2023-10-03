Mansfield Town players disappointed and a bit down after thrilling draw with Wrexham says Aaron Lewis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield could have been out of sight by half-time after a dominant, one-sided first half.

But the Welsh club stood firm and took a deserved share of the spoils as Stags became the last club in the country to remain unbeaten in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone in the changing room at the end was sort of heads down a bit which I think shows how well we've played tonight – everyone is disappointed not to have won it,” said Lewis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Lewis in action for Stags during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Oct 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was frustrating. We went out and dictated the game from the get-go. We got the ball down and started playing our game.

“We were just looking for one to go in to get the ball rolling for us, but it proved difficult.

“We have to go out and play like that every game. We have set our standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It's another one unbeaten which is nice. But we're not really looking at that. We are just trying to get three points every game.