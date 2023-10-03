Mansfield Town players disappointed and a bit down after thrilling draw with Wrexham says Aaron Lewis
Mansfield could have been out of sight by half-time after a dominant, one-sided first half.
But the Welsh club stood firm and took a deserved share of the spoils as Stags became the last club in the country to remain unbeaten in all competitions.
“Everyone in the changing room at the end was sort of heads down a bit which I think shows how well we've played tonight – everyone is disappointed not to have won it,” said Lewis.
“It was frustrating. We went out and dictated the game from the get-go. We got the ball down and started playing our game.
“We were just looking for one to go in to get the ball rolling for us, but it proved difficult.
“We have to go out and play like that every game. We have set our standards.”
He added: “It's another one unbeaten which is nice. But we're not really looking at that. We are just trying to get three points every game.
“I am loving it here to be fair, especially nights like tonight. It was a sell-out and the place was rocking. It really helps on the pitch.”