News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Mansfield Town players disappointed and a bit down after thrilling draw with Wrexham says Aaron Lewis

Mansfield Town midfielder Aaron Lewis said the Stags players were disappointed and 'a bit down' after tonight's fantastic performance in a 0-0 home draw with promotion rivals Wrexham.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 23:02 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mansfield could have been out of sight by half-time after a dominant, one-sided first half.

But the Welsh club stood firm and took a deserved share of the spoils as Stags became the last club in the country to remain unbeaten in all competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone in the changing room at the end was sort of heads down a bit which I think shows how well we've played tonight – everyone is disappointed not to have won it,” said Lewis.

Aaron Lewis in action for Stags during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Oct 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaAaron Lewis in action for Stags during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Oct 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Aaron Lewis in action for Stags during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Oct 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Most Popular

“It was frustrating. We went out and dictated the game from the get-go. We got the ball down and started playing our game.

Read More
Wrexham hold impressive Mansfield Town in thrilling draw

“We were just looking for one to go in to get the ball rolling for us, but it proved difficult.

“We have to go out and play like that every game. We have set our standards.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “It's another one unbeaten which is nice. But we're not really looking at that. We are just trying to get three points every game.

“I am loving it here to be fair, especially nights like tonight. It was a sell-out and the place was rocking. It really helps on the pitch.”

Related topics:WrexhamStagsMansfield