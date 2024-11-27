Mansfield Town player ratings in unlucky defeat at Wycombe Wanderers

Mansfield Town were left gutted after a stoppage time 'freak' goal saw them beaten 1-0 at leaders Wycombe Wanderers last night.

For a third game in a row, Stags produced a fine performance and deserved at least a point but were again pipped by the single goal margin.

This one hurt even more than the previous two as Luke Leahy's finish was an intended cross that somehow floated into the top far corner.

Here are Chad sports editor John Lomas' match ratings for the Mansfield Players.

Devastated Stags players thank the away fans at the end at Wycombe. Photo by Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

CHRISTY PYM 7 – Had little to do once again in terms of serious saves but produced three important punches when under pressure. Was completely faultless for the freak winning goal at the death that was definitely intended as a cross and ended up floating over him and under the far angle. Wretched bad luck.

ELLIOTT HEWITT 8 – Back to his best after that long term injury, Hewitt defended well and was magnificent getting forward and causing problems down the right.

DEJI OSHLIAJA 7 – Another great defensive display and not afraid to bring the ball forward. Made some great tackles.

ADEN FLINT 8 – Another injured player back to their best. Kept Wycombe star striker Kone quiet all night, won most aerial challenges and kept going despite an early blow to the face and other fouls that he suffered as he dominated the back line. Made one fantastic tackle on Kone in the first half before the striker could finish.

BAILY CARGILL 7 – Great defending and happy to get forward too. But a yellow card saw Stags play it safe and he was withdrawn at half-time.

FRAZER BLAKE-TRACY 7 – Made the side despite an injury on Saturday and produced another powerful display, defensively and going forward though could get in more crosses sometimes.

GEORGE MARIS 6 – Easing his way back in after long term injury. Gave his all and did a great job in front of the defence. But a couple of heavy challenges on the night did for him as he had to come off, having tried to struggle on.

AARON LEWIS 7 – Worked tirelessly and was unlucky to see his decent free kick saved in Stags' only on-target shot of the night.

HIRAM BOATENG 8 – Great display from Boateng, breaking up play, getting a foot in and trying to get things going forwards. Fired just over in the first half.

WILL EVANS 6 – Not used to linking up with Lucas Akins as a strike partner and up against a good Wycombe defence, he had a frustrating night. Had a well-finished goal chalked off for offside and neatly set up Boateng's shot.

LUCAS AKINS 7 – Gave his all and made it an uncomfortable night for the home defence with his physique.

SUBSTITUTES

JORDAN BOWERY 7 – Came on for Cargill at the break and worked hard for the cause.

STEPHEN McLAUGHLIN 6 – Unable to make anything happen going forward in his eight minutes on the field, but helped keep Wanderers at bay. Lucky not to be booked for a late 'tactical foul' to halt a home raid.

KEANU BACCUS 6 – a lively 22 minutes that injected more energy into the visitors

ALFIE KILGOUR 7 – Won two important headers after essentially coming on for added time and is desperate for a start.

BEN WAINE 6 – Full of running, but unable to make an impact in his short cameo. Had one sight of goal but fired into the sidenetting.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Oshilaja, Flint, Cargill (Bowery HT), Blake-Tracy (McLaughlin 82), Maris (Baccus 68), Lewis (Kilgour 90), Boateng, Evans (Waine 82), Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, B. Quinn.