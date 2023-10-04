News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town forward Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his goal at Gillingham.Mansfield Town forward Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his goal at Gillingham.
Mansfield Town player ratings for the season so far - according to national website - as four players score sevens

Davis Keillor-Dunn is Mansfield Town’s best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST

The national website gives the goal-getter a 7.69 rating for the season, making him the second best player in League Two.

Keillor-Dunn is followed by Aden Flint and George Maris in the ratings.

Here are Mansfield’s best performers this season, according to whoscored.com

7.69

1. Davis Keillor-Dunn

7.69 Photo: Chris Holloway:f

7.22

2. George Maris

7.22 Photo: Pete Norton

7.22

3. Aden Flint

7.22 Photo: Chris Holloway

7.18

4. Aaron Lewis

7.18 Photo: Chris Holloway

