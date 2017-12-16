Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags against Yeovil?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who played in the goalless home against Yeovil on Saturday.

Zander Diamond caught Martin’s eye with a man-of-the-match rating, together with substitute CJ Hamilton, but do you agree?

Martin Shaw’s player ratings.

Logan 7 Excellent save from Worthington’s low deflected shot. Some poor kicking in the first half.

Pearce 6 Turned by Surridge who chipped onto the roof of the net. Good ball across the face of goal which Anderson couldn’t turn in.

Diamond 7 Very solid. Good block from Zoko’s shot. Distributed the ball well.

Bennett 5 Didn’t have a good game. Allowed Surridge to get the header against the woodwork.

White 6 Did OK without opening up the Yeovil defence from wing back position.

Benning 6 Involved in quite a lot but set-pieces and crosses were generally poor. Some good interplay down the left.

Atkinson 5.5 Poor first half. Gave the ball away a few times.

Mellis 6.5 Not at his best, but fine play to set Hamilton’s shot, and some nice crossfield balls.

MacDonald 6.5 Some good play, some poor play. Worked hard.

Rose 6 Got very little service. Some good flick-ons.

Angol 5 Largely ineffective. One goalbound shot that was deflected wide.

Subs:

Anderson (for Angol, 60 mins) 6 Surprising choice as striker. Unable to turn the ball home from close range.

Hamilton (for Bennett, 66 mins) 7 Injected some purpose into Mansfield’s attacking. His goalbound volley brought a great save.

Butcher (for Mellis, 81 mins).

