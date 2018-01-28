Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags against Morecambe?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who played in the late comeback 2-1 win at Morecambe on Saturday.

Matchwinner Mal Benning caught Martin’s eye with man-of-the-match ratings, but do you agree?

Martin Shaw’s player ratings:

Logan 6.5 Alert when he was out quickly at the feet of Lang. Good save from Oliver when Oliver was offside anyway. No chance with the goal.

Bennett 7.5 Two good clearances and a good block in the closing stages.

Diamond 6 Did OK. Sacrificed at half-time to get Anderson into the game, being on a booking.

Pearce 5.5 An absolute howler for the goal. Defended well in the second half.

Benning 8 The hero with the late winner, albeit with a mis-hit shot. His goal has been a long time coming! Glorious cross for Hamilton’s header over the bar. Defended solidly.

Potter 5 Did not got into the game in the first half and subbed at the break.

Byrom 6.5 Disappointing first half, but some good set pieces in the second half, and one great block at the back towards the end.

MacDonald 7 Worked so hard again.

Hamilton 7 Super play to set up Rose’s goal. Missed a great chance when he headed over the bar.

Rose 7 Took his goal well.

Hemmings 6.5 Good play to set up a chance for Rose.

Subs:

Anderson (for Diamond, 46 mins) 7 Did well in the second half.

Atkinson (for Potter, 46 mins) 8 Very good in the second half. Fine one-two with Hamilton in the build-up to Rose’s goal. Decent header on target. Real energy pushing the Stags forward.

Spencer (for Hemmings, 79 mins) - From our three camera angles, it is not possible to say conclusively if he did actually get a touch on Benning’s mis-hit shot for the goal. One good flick-on as Hamilton won a corner.

