Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags against Cardiff in the FA Cup?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who played in the goalless FA Cup tie at Cardiff on Saturday.

Alex MacDonald caught Martin's eye with a man-of-the-match rating

Martin Shaw’s player ratings:

Logan 8 — Wonderful save in stoppage-time to prevent an own goal. Good handling from corners and free kicks. Two fairly routine first-half saves.

Anderson 7 — Denied a goal by a brilliant sliding challenge. One good cross for Hamilton’s header.

Pearce 7.5 — Defended well. Nearly scored an own goal.

Bennett 7.5 — Very solid, good clearances.

Benning 7 — One good block in his own box. Solid game.

Potter 7 — Good play in the build-up to Angol’s chance. Some good defensive work.

MacDonald 8 — Impressed against high-quality opposition. Several surging runs forward, shooting just wide on one occasion and setting up a chance that eventually fell for Anderson. First-half mistake gifted a half-chance to Healey.

Mellis 8 — Several great passes to create good moments. Worked hard, winning tackles.

Hamilton 7 — A couple of good runs, one cross evaded everyone, one shot was straight at the keeper. One header over the bar.

Hemmings 6 — Forced off injured when he felt tightness in his hamstring.

Angol 6.5 — Denied by a brilliant point blank save by the keeper.

Sub:

Spencer (for Hemmings, 45 mins) 7 — Did well as sub in the second-half. Held the ball up well and some good lay-offs.

