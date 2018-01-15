Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags against Cambridge?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who played in the draw at Cambridge on Saturday.

Both the unlucky Danny Rose, who had a perfectly good goal disallowed, and Alex MacDonald caught Martin’s eye with man-of-the-match ratings, but do you agree?

Martin Shaw’s player ratings:

Logan 6.5 Good save from Ikpeazu’s close range effort on the turn. Solid.

Anderson 6.5 Defended well.

Pearce 7.5 Very good game, especially in the first half at the back with several good tackles.

Bennett 7 Great tackle on Waters late on.

Benning 7.5 Went close with a couple of shots. Two good crosses, for Rose and Angol. Defended well.

Potter 6 Quiet game. Replaced after 64 minutes.

MacDonald 7.5 Good free kick that forced a good save. A couple of good runs. Some tenacious tackling.

Mellis 7 Great skill and a bit of luck to set up the disallowed goal. Teed up Benning for a couple of shots.

Hamilton 5 Set up Rose’s first half effort. Some poor crosses and final balls too. Guilty of giving the ball away too often.

Rose 7.5 So unlucky to have his excellent finish disallowed. Close with two other good efforts.

Angol 5 Several misplaced passes and one poor cross from a good position.

Have your say below, on our Facebook page or by email at sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk