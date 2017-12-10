Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who played in the 2-0 defeat at Crawley?

Alex Macdonald caught Martin’s eye with a man-of-the-match rating, but do you agree?

Martin Shaw’s player ratings:

Logan 6 One good save. Not at fault for either goal in my opinion.

White 5.5 Gave the ball away as Crawley scored the second goal.

Diamond 6 Did OK.

Bennett 5.5 McNerney got away from him to score the first goal. Some good defending.

Hunt 6.5 Good ball in the build-up to Hamilton’s miss. Good challenge on Roberts as he was about to shoot.

Anderson 5.5 A couple of good runs down the right, one good cross, one bad cross.

Atkinson 5 Gave the ball away twice in dangerous areas in the first half.

MacDonald 7 Some good crosses. The most likely source of something creative.

Hamilton 5 Very much a “confidence player”. I suspect the third minute miss affected him. He had a poor game today.

Spencer 5.5 Played a good ball to Hamilton after three minutes but was quite poor after that.

Rose 5.5 Worked hard but contributed little.

Subs:

Angol (for Spencer, 59 mins) Didn’t get into the game at all.

Butcher (for Hamilton, 69 mins).

Pearce (for Hunt, 75 mins).

Subs not used: Olejnik, Digby, Mellis, Sterling-James.

