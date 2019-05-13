Stags v Newport County player ratings

Mansfield Town player ratings against Newport County

Mansfield Town's spirited display against Newport County was not enough in the end as the visitors booked a place at Wembley with victory in a penalty shoot-out.

After a 1-1 draw in Wales on Thursday, the League Two Play-Off semi-final second leg somehow ended 0-0 after a thriller at the One Call Stadium last night, but the Mansfield players could be proud of a gutsy display and here Chad sports editor John Lomas gives his marks out of 10 for them.

Superb performance with some crucial saves to keep Stags in the game. Sadly could not keep out any of Newport's well-taken penalties.

1. CONRAD LOGAN 8

Did all he could as skipper to inspire his side and defended well against Newport's route one attack.

2. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 8

Another fantastic rock solid performance as Turner, now fully fit at last, proves what worth he would bring if he stays. A man mountain in the heart of defence.

3. BEN TURNER 8

Did all he could to keep Newport at bay as Stags' superb defence chalked up yet another clean sheet. This youngster will have learned so much this season.

4. RYAN SWEENEY 7

