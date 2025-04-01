Mansfield Town played their part in nailbiitng clash said Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones
Tyreece Campbell powered home the winner on 75 minutes after Matty Craig's 40th minute goal had wiped out Matty Godden's 22nd minute opener
Charlton have now won seven and drawn one of their last nine and Jones said: “That was a very hard-fought win with so many pleasing aspects.
“We showed character to come to a very difficult place to play – the crowd were up and Mansfield were really aggressive.
“Fair play to them, they came after us.
“We started quite well but we were not relentless enough and we let them back into it, though Mansfield deserve a lot of credit for that as they had a part to play.
“We allowed Mansfield to step onto us and they got a bit of momentum, which was our making.
“Second half I thought we were much better, got a great goal from TC and then saw the game out really well.
“Any win at the minute is excellent and this is a tough, tough place to come.
“We never had real control in the game and Mansfield played their part in that.”
