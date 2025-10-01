Mansfield Town planning to use pace and power of Rhys Oates carefully

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has admitted he has to use the explosive power of striker Rhys Oates carefully after the player's run of injuries over recent seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oates has underlined his threat in the last two games, scoring a screamer as a sub in the defeat at Port Vale and then tormenting Rotherham for almost a full 90 minutes in last weekend's win.

But Clough admitted Oates' all-action style needed to be used in bursts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are hoping he is over it all now in terms of little niggles and the secondary injuries you pick up when you have been out for such a long time,” said Clough.

Rhys Oates bursts between two defenders last weekend - Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We just hope he now stays fit. He will never be a player that plays 46 games and 90 minutes a game – that is impossible for the sort of player that Rhys is.

“But the impact he can have in 30-45 minutes, it is vital we have him around for the majority of the games as he is our main threat.

“I prefer him out wide sometimes where he sees a little bit more of the ball and has a little bit more space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He gets more of an opportunity to run at people like he did on Saturday.

“If you are a full back and you have Rhys running at you on the left or the right he is very difficult to deal with.”

Stags sit 12th in League One with Saturday's opponents Reading down in 19th.

“I think we have made a steady start and I think our performances against Burton, Port Vale and Doncaster deserved a point, I don't think that is being unrealistic or greedy,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a very even league and I don't know who will finish in the bottom four, though I don't think it is the sides who are down there now.

“There is very little in results, the odd goal here and there.

“I think it is going to be an even nine months so those crucial moments like last Saturday's late winner are going to be even more important than ever.”