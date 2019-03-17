Mansfield Town plan another pre-season trip to Portugal

Mansfield Town have confirmed that David Flitcroft’s first-team squad will return to Amendoeira, Portugal, for an intensive week of pre-season training in the summer, from Monday 1st to Monday 8th July.

The Stags will be based at the same training site as last pre-season.

The club has been liaising with a FIFA licensed representative who is actively seeking a suitable opposing team to face in a friendly match during Stags’ one-week stay.

The club anticipates that a potential fixture will take place towards the last few days of the trip, and said they woukd update supporters as soon as a prospective friendly match has been arranged and confirmed.

Supporters will be able to watch Stags’ players in an open training session at a venue and date to be confirmed.