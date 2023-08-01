The new strip, bespoke designed by Castore, is inspired by the club’s jersey in 1910 – when the name of the club changed from Mansfield Wesley to Mansfield Town.

The red shirt is complemented by white shorts and red socks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the club is pleased to announce OCL Solicitors as the away shirt sponsors, Foodhub as the new away sleeve sponsor and A Woodland & Son Flooring Specialists as the away short sponsor.

New Kit, Will SWAN, One Call Stadium, 25 May 2023, Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The new away kit is now available to purchase in-store at the One Call Stadium club shop and online via Castore - www.castore.com.

Shirt printing will be available in-store only at a total cost of £16 for name/number.

Printing of the new sleeve sponsor, Foodhub, can be applied to the shirt for free upon request.

The Sky Bet logo can also be applied to the corresponding sleeve at a cost of £5.