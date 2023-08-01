News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town pay homage to their past with new red away kit

Mansfield Town have today unveiled the club’s new red away kit ahead of the big kick-off this weekend.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read

The new strip, bespoke designed by Castore, is inspired by the club’s jersey in 1910 – when the name of the club changed from Mansfield Wesley to Mansfield Town.

The red shirt is complemented by white shorts and red socks.

Additionally, the club is pleased to announce OCL Solicitors as the away shirt sponsors, Foodhub as the new away sleeve sponsor and A Woodland & Son Flooring Specialists as the away short sponsor.

New Kit, Will SWAN, One Call Stadium, 25 May 2023, Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaNew Kit, Will SWAN, One Call Stadium, 25 May 2023, Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
The new away kit is now available to purchase in-store at the One Call Stadium club shop and online via Castore - www.castore.com.

Shirt printing will be available in-store only at a total cost of £16 for name/number.

Printing of the new sleeve sponsor, Foodhub, can be applied to the shirt for free upon request.

The Sky Bet logo can also be applied to the corresponding sleeve at a cost of £5.

Adults shorts will cost £45 and junior shirts £38.