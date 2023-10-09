Owners John Radford and Carolyn Radford are content with Mansfield Town's start to the season and home crowds.

Stags remain unbeaten after 12 League Two games as Nigel Clough’s men look to seal an automatic promotion place.

And in an interview with BBC Radio Nottingham’s Matchday, Radford also praised the style of football at the One Call Stadium.

“It’s been an excellent start to the season,” he said. “We have been a bit unfortunate with injuries, but the way Nigel has got the team set up is good football to watch.

“Our defence is quite strong this season, we just need to get a few more goals.

“It is the way the side builds from the back that makes it so attractive. Our possession is fantastic and some of the goals we have scored have been beautiful and have come from all over the park.

“I hope this can be our year. The team are doing what I asked from them at the start of the year. Nigel knows we are after a top 3 finish, we don't want to go to Wembley.

“We can't moan about the type of football we are playing at the moment, it is exciting and it is good to watch .

“We know there will be blips on the way, that is why football is so exciting, but I would like a top three finish.

“We have started well and have sound foundations, hopefully that continues.”

Stags have been backed this season by big home gates with all-ticket matches becoming a thing of norm.

And seeing so many bums on seats at every home game has left Radford delighted.

“The Mansfield fans are here, the fans are strong and loyal,” he said. “It's a big thankyou to them for coming to the games and keeping the stadium swelling all the time.

“We are averaging well over 7,000 each game now and we go back to darker days where there were only 2,000 fans in here ten years ago.

“It is a fantastic response form the Mansfield public and the Mansfield fans around the world.”

During the interview wife, and fellow owner, Carolyn Radford confirmed the club were still aiming to develop the derelict Bishop Street stand.

She said: “We need to do something about the Bishop Street stand, but the problem is there is a lot of infrastructure issues so we are hoping that the council will be easy to work with for access and things like that.

“It's not just about opening your wallet and building a stand. Hopefully the town can work with us so we can make something that will be safe and incredible.”