Mansfield Town's miserable losing run extended to seven games as they were outclassed 3-0 at in-form Leyton Orient tonight.

The O's have now won eight out of 10 games and 10 of their last 13 and had tonight's clash in their pocket by half-time after a devastating one-sided first 45 minutes.

In Mansfield's worst half of the season, Jordan Brown broke through as early as the sixth minute due to poor defending at a corner before Randell Williams, on his debut, and Ethan Galbraith put the London side in firm charge at the break.

It was not a situation Stags would not have wanted to be in against the division's second meanest defence, with 14 clean sheets behind them, and a team that had pushed Manchester City all the way in the FA Cup at the weekend.

And some fans would have been worried an embarrassing scoreline was on the cards.

However, Stags did improve after the break though Orient seemed content with the score and looked like they could go up a gear at any point if needed.

In contrast, Stags, still shorn of several injured key players, looked understandably down on confidence and a clear second best on a night to forget.

Clough made five changes from the side that lost 1-0 at home to Northampton Town on Friday night with Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Louis Reed, Hiram Boateng and Jordan Rhodes replacing Stephen McLaughlin, Elliott Hewitt, George Maris, Keanu Baccus and Lee Gregory.

That was a full debut for new loanee Rhodes after he came on for the injured Gregory.

Baily Cargill served the second game of his two-match suspension.

Reed was back in the side, despite not being 100 per cent fit, and Will Evans back on the bench, also early from his injury as depleted Stags risked the pair.

The early minutes were scrappy though on six minutes a great burst down the left from Abdulai saw him manage to poke a shot on target from a tight angle that Pym saved for a corner.

But from that flag kick the O's grabbed an early lead.

Galbraith sent it over to the near post where Brown stretched out a leg to beat Kilgour to the ball and touch it past Pym for his first goal of the season.

The Londoners doubled that advantage on 17 minutes.

Rhodes felt he was fouled midway in the Orient half.

But the referee waved play on as the ball was played forward for Williams who went on a good run before burying a clinical finish low across Pym and inside the right post from the edge of the Mansfield box.

Twice Bowery had to come to the rescue to reach balls into the box before Orient players could further test Pym as the home side dominated the ball.

A low Williams cross then passed through the six yard box with no one close enough to turn it home.

Clough sent on Hewitt for Flint after just 26 minutes as Stags changed shape from three to four at the back to try to counter the home side's threats.

And Mansfield created their first chance on 28 minutes.

Fine trickery by Vickers on the left saw him beat his man and pull over a low cross which Rhodes laid back to Reed for a shot that Keeley was forced to save to his right.

Instead it was 3-0 on 32 minutes as Galbraith burst forward from midway in the opposition half and left opponents rooted as he made space before finishing superbly just inside the right post from the edge of the box.

Lewis had a shot blocked by Pratley in reply as Stags faced up to a daunting hour of football ahead.

On 35 minutes a great crossfield pass by Boateng picked out Vickers in space on the left and he cut inside before making Keeley save his low attempt.

Kilgour was booked for his foul on Abdulai on 37 minutes and a minute later Abdulai brought a save from Pym from distance after Macdonald had lost a challenge.

Stags at least enjoyed a spell of possession to calm things down and Happe had to hack clear after Keeley could only half-stop another dangerous Vickers cross.

Had Abdulai been able to control Galbraith's superb, high through ball on 44 minutes he would have been away on goal, but he was unable to control it and Mansfield were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Donley was well over from 20 yards in the three added minutes at the end of a half to forget for Clough's men.

Stags made another change at the break as Kilgour, on that yellow card, was replaced by Baccus with Hewitt partnering Bowery in the centre and Akins at right back.

Lewis and Pratley needed treatment after an early clash of heads.

Then Vickers was booked for a kick on Galbraith on 56 minutes.

Another cutting ball from Galbraith on the hour saw Abdulai fire a dipping 20-yarder at goal that Pym did well to turn over his bar.

A promising run by Boateng saw him hauled back by Brown on 61 minutes to earn the Orient man a caution.

Reed curled the free kick over the wall and an unsure Keeley managed to push it away.

A minute later Macdonald lofted the ball into the box and Keeley made a meal out of saving a Baccus header.

With 21 minutes to go, Clough made a triple change with McLaughlin, Evans and Maris coming on for Vickers, Rhodes and Reed.

Bowery was booked for fouling Williams before Kelman came on for Orient on 73 minutes.

And within a minute he pounced on a loose touch by Bowery at the near post and flashed a shot across the face of goal from an angle.

Content with the scoreline, the home side played a spell of keep ball to further frustrate the visitors.

Boateng was late in on Galbraith on 87 minutes and was added to the book, as were Pratley for delaying the restart from a free kick two minutes later and Macdonald for fouling Kelman soon after.

Maris went down in the box under a challenge in the box in the second of four added minutes but was booked for diving to end a miserable night in the capital with a daunting trip to Blackpool less than five days away.

ORIENT: Keeley, Happe, Brown (Ball 73), Williams (Perkins 85), Currie, Donley (James 76), Pratley, Galbraith, Markanday (Kelman 73), Edmonds-Green, Abdulai (Agyei 85). SUBS NOT USED: Phillips, Simpson.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Kilgour (Baccus HT), Flint (Hewitt 36), Macdonald, Reed (Maris 69), Boateng, Lewis, Vickers (McLaughlin 69), Rhodes (Evans 69), Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, S. Quinn, Waine.

REFEREE: Sunny Singh Gill.