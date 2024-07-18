Mansfield Town notes: Pre-season victory, an injury blow, transfer updates and two trialists impress in romp

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Jul 2024, 09:45 BST
Mansfield Town eased to a big win at Retford in midweek. They face Hucknall Town this weekend.Mansfield Town eased to a big win at Retford in midweek. They face Hucknall Town this weekend.
Mansfield Town eased to a big win at Retford in midweek. They face Hucknall Town this weekend.
Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris is facing a pre-season set-back after picking up a knock.

Maris limped off injured late on in a 2-0 behind closed doors defeat against Leicester City at the weekend.

“George Maris got injured late on against Leicester, so we have lost him for a period but it was a very good 45 minutes for everyone,” said boss Nigel Clough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Leicester featured a sprinkling of first team players so it was a good exercise.

“There is no time frame on his return and we will know more after his scan.”

Stags romped to a 7-0 away win at NCEL Division One neighbours Retford United on Tuesday night in a friendly which featured two trialists.

28-year-old American striker Eric McWoods, who has played for clubs in Estonia, Hungary, Malta, and Sweden, bagged a first half goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game also featured winger Ben Quinn, nephew of current Stags star Stephen, and the pair combined for Stephen to make it 3-0 in the second half before the favour was returned for the fifth.

“It was a good workout and a good 45 minutes for everyone,” added Clough.

“Everyone looked in reasonable shape. There was some very good play and we created as many chances as we have done on previous visits here.

“The two trialists did well. We are trying to get a couple in. We have offers in for loan players and a permanent and we are just trying to pursue those.”

Stags return to pre-season action with a short trip to Hucknall Town this weekend.

You can get all the latest Stags news, here.

Related topics:Nigel CloughStagsLeicester CityAmerican

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice