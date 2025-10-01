Mansfield Town Nigel Clough crusade for improved refereeing standards is gaining traction

Nigel Clough's crusade for better refereeing standards is starting to gain traction.

But the Mansfield Town boss stressed this was not a campaign against referees as some thought and he was simply trying to help them.

Clough intends to do a national survey on whether managers and players believe refereeing standards are going up or down.

He has asked the League Managers' Association and Professional Footballers' Association to help by surveying their members and is also hoping to have a chat with the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd, who train and appoint match officials.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - frustrated by refereeing standards.

“I think the LMA are going to put something out in the next few dys to their members,” said Clough.

“But there was a lot of misunderstanding about this as much as anything.

“Somebody said can I talk to you about your campaign against referees?

“But there is no campaign against referees – they are missing the point totally.

“It is about what referees are being told. It is not about the referees themselves. It is how they are being coached, that is the biggest problem.

“I just think they need more guidance and help and I don't think they are getting the right messages from above.

“It seems the gap is getting wider between how the referees are asked to officiate and what players and managers want.

“They just need some help - everyone seems to make it very difficult for referees.

“Premier League referees are on very good money, and so they should be.

“I would like to see more professional referees all throughout the leagues so they can devote more time to it – and I think there is enough finance in the game to be able to do that.”

Clough hopes to speak with PGMOL supremeo Howard Webb.

“I spoke to Brian Laws, who I know well, and he said Howard would like a chat at some stage but it is a bit early as yet,” he said.

On electronic help for officials, he added: “I would not want VAR in the lower leagues but I would welcome goal line technology.

“That would be helpful and I don't think is improbable for Leagues One and Two.”