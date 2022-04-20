Clough knows some of his players could be out of work in a few weeks but, with the club's destiny still undecided, it is impossible for him to know who he will want to keep.

“We are conscious of it,” he said.

“When you're in the position we're in and you don't know what league you're going to be in next season – which is exciting and a position you want to be in – we have four or five players out of contract who don't know what they're going to be doing come 30th June when their deal ends.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - contract talks on hold.

“But there's nothing we can do.

“That's football and the best way anyone can try to earn a contract is by doing their job week in week out so whatever league we're in next season they stay around.