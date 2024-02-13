Mansfield Town new boy Tom Nicols delighted to get first goal out the way on full debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striker Nicols, who arrived on January Window deadline day on an 18-month deal from Gillingham, said: “It was nice to get a goal early on in my career here. It was also a really good 4-0 win so it's been a good start.

“It was at a good time in the game really as Forest Green were starting to throw bodies forward and get a bit of a foothold in the game.

“We kicked on from there really. It almost broke their hearts and we scored two more and saw it out pretty comfortably in the end.”

Mansfield Town forward Tom Nichols (20) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Forest Green Rovers FC at the Fully Charged New Lawn, 10 Feb 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The goal was carved out by fellow striker Will Swan and Nicols said: “I was pleased with the goal – it was an instinctive one really.

“Swanny did really well down the side and cut it back to me and I had a good first touch and then put it in the corner.

“It's a good feeling to score your first goal for a club and good to get it out of the way.”

Nicols said there was one clear aim in joining Mansfield.

“I just want to get promoted – that is my number one goal for me and everyone else and I am going to do everything I can to help,” he said.

“I'm here to score as many goals as I can and get this team promoted, so it's a good start.

“We've got a good team here. We've got a lot of really good players. I enjoyed playing with Swanny and Davo (Davis Kiellor-Dunn).

“Swanny scored and set up a goal and Lucas (Akins) came on and set up two goals. Davo won us the game last week so it's been a good couple of weeks for the front players.”

He added: “It has been really good. They are a really welcoming group of lads and a very settled team.

“I know players here already so that helps. I have settled in pretty well.

“It helps that the side are doing well of course and I am here to add to what they've already got.

“They have done really well this season and are high up in the table. Hopefully I can add to that and improve us.

“It is going to bring the best out of me playing with all these good players in a good system.”

On new boss Nigel Clough he said: “He is obviously a really good manager and my game is suited to the way this team play. So he's not had to tell me to do too much.

“The team suits me and I feel I suit the team. It's been quite a good transition.

“He gives you a lot of freedom out there to go and play as long as you work hard – and I always tend to do that.

