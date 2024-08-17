Mansfield Town new boy Keanu Baccus enjoys first taste of the One Call Stadium in drawn thriller
and live on Freeview channel 276
Baccus, signed from St Mirren in the summer, said: “It was amazing today and we need to see those seats full every week as it definitely stirs us on to perform well.
“We hope we can get a lot of wins at home this season and make it a fortress.
“They are all great lads. I lived in a hotel for a while but now have my own place so I am settling in well.
“I am getting to know everyone and settling into the place.
“The standard is not too different to Scotland, where I was, so it's a bit of an easier transition coming from there.
“I am enjoying it and continuing to get fit and strong.”
Stags twice led today and then trailed 3-2 before Lee Gregory's injury time penalty leveller and Baccus said: “It was a strange game and I thought we had the better chances and could have got all three points, but we will take a point in the end.
“We could have put the game to bed early, I had a great chance myself which I would score on another day and we shut the game down early.
“He (Lee Gregory) showed nerves of steel at the end as it took a while to take the penalty, so I was happy for him.
“Our squad can definitely compete at this level and we have good depth in it.
“We need to continue this form form, work hard and stay humble and I think results will follow.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.