Mansfield Town must make the major moments count at MK says boss David Flitcroft

Mansfield Town will need to make the major moments count in both boxes if they are to achieve promotion at rivals MK Dons on Saturday says boss David Flitcroft.

Stags need only a point and MK all three to reach League One, and Flitcroft said Liverpool’s 3-0 European Champions League defeat in Barcelona highlighted how you could play well but miss out due to not making the most of the big moments in a game.

“It’s a bit like Barcelona v Liverpool,” he said. “Liverpool played well, but in crucial moments they just didn’t take their opportunities.

“Goals change games. They obviously change outcomes and they change mindsets.

“A goal against can drain you and a goal for you can give you that lift and stimulus you require.

“It’s all about what happens in those big moments.

“What happens between the two 18-yard boxes will play a significant part. But the really significancies will be in the two boxes – defending at the highest level and then executing at the other end.”

He added: “You saw that Barcelona ended up with a convincing win, but if Liverpool had scored it would have changed the whole complex of the game.

“Goals change attitude, mental performances and physical performances.

“It will be really important that in our high quality moments.

“Also, we are on a fantastic pitch in a brilliant stadium on Saturday.

“We could have ended up on any other League Two club that don’t have those surroundings or big game mentality.

“But it’s fallen we are playing MK Dons, who have that type of infrastructure and that type of pitch, and I have players that will thrive in that environment.”