Mansfield Town move home clash with Grimsby Town
Promotion-chasing Mansfield Town have announced that their Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Grimsby Town has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, 22nd March (7.45pm).
The game, previously arranged for Tuesday, 21st March, has been rescheduled due to Grimsby’s involvement in the FA Cup.
The Mariners play Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion away on Sunday, 19th March.
Tickets already purchased for the game will be automatically valid for the rearranged fixture.
Tickets for the match can be bought via www.stagstickets.co.uk
This Saturday Stags face a huge home game with runaway leaders Leyton Orient.