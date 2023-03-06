News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mansfield Town move home clash with Grimsby Town

Promotion-chasing Mansfield Town have announced that their Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Grimsby Town has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, 22nd March (7.45pm).

John Lomas
By John Lomas
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The game, previously arranged for Tuesday, 21st March, has been rescheduled due to Grimsby’s involvement in the FA Cup.

The Mariners play Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion away on Sunday, 19th March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets already purchased for the game will be automatically valid for the rearranged fixture.

Stags' home clash with Grimsby has been moved by 24 hours.
Stags' home clash with Grimsby has been moved by 24 hours.
Stags' home clash with Grimsby has been moved by 24 hours.
Most Popular

Tickets for the match can be bought via www.stagstickets.co.uk

This Saturday Stags face a huge home game with runaway leaders Leyton Orient.

TicketsPremier LeagueBrightonStags