He was editor of the FTYBR (Follow The Yellow Brick Road) fanzine and manager of its supporters’ team, which represented the club at Wembley in 1994, winning the Endsleigh League Supporters Challenge in front of 40,000 spectators.

At the turn of the century, he was co-commentator to James Bradley on Mansfield 103.2 and later joined Stags World/Stags PlayerHD as a regular summariser. He also reported on Stags for the Mansfield & Ashfield Observer.

Stags’ head of media and communications, Mark Stevenson, said: “It is with profound sadness that we learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, Steve Hartshorn.

The late Steve Hartshorn, right, with Nigel Pinnick.

“The variety of roles which he performed - in support of the club and its fans – epitomised his generosity of time and selfless nature.

“Steve was a good man, with a mischievous sense of humour and rarely short of a quip or comment!

“Despite his failing health, Steve was determined to watch his beloved Stags at Wembley in May for the League Two play-off final and we were so pleased that was able to make this final journey with his wife Debbie to support the team. We will remember him with affection and fondness and are forever grateful for the significant contribution he made during his life to the club, its supporters, and the local media.

“We will miss Steve as a trusted friend, loyal colleague, and a devoted supporter of the Stags.