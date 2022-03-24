Hollett played for the Stags as an inside forward from 1958 until 1964, scoring 47 goals in 107 appearances.

After retiring from playing, he returned to Mansfield in 1984, initially working with the youth team and undertaking every backroom job at the club, except as manager.

A club spokesman said: “The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of its greatest servants in Ivan Hollett.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivan Hollett - mourned after death at 81.

Hollett was largely responsible for bringing through many of the club's young stars, spanning over two decades, and nurtured through the ranks the likes of Nicky Weaver, Leroy Williamson, Alex Baptiste, Bobby Hassell and Liam Lawrence.

In April 2010, he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the club for his service to Mansfield Town.

After 23 years at the Stags, he joined Derby County's backroom team, under the then-manager Nigel Clough.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said: “We're most saddened to hear of the news of Ivan's passing.

“First and foremost, he was a lovely man who was responsible for helping a lot of young players develop and become professional footballers within the local area.

“He was someone who did so much for football in this region over many decades.

“We were fortunate to work with him at Derby for a while.

“We send our deepest condolences to Ivan's family at this sad time.”

The Pinxton-born forward started out as a youngster at Sutton Town and, after his time with Stags, went on to play for Chesterfield, netting 62 goals in 157 league outings, Crewe Alexandra, Cambridge United and Hereford United.