Mansfield Town miss out on chance to host Fulham after FA Cup defeat to Wigan Athletic

Emirates FA Cup Third round match first half action between Mansfield Town and Wigan Athletic.

Mansfield Town’s hopes of a glamour FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Fulham were cruelly ended following a 2-0 defeat to Wigan.

Thelo Aasgaard scored twice at the start of the second half to deservedly send the 2013 winners through to the next round.

Mansfield were left counting the cost of some wasteful finishing during a first half in which they had been the better side.

Stags will be left fuming after they were strong shouts for a penalty were waved away between the goals.

The hosts never really looked like getting back into the game after falling behind, with Wigan comfortably holding on to wrap up a disappointing night at the One Call Stadium.

New loan signing Matthew Craig endeared himself to the Stags faithful with some battling challenges inside what was a cagey and chances-free opening 15 minutes.

Hiram Boateng saw a shot easily saved by Sam Tickle from a tight angle on 17 minutes.

Craig could only pick the keeper out with a long range effort eight minutes later, before Stephen McLaughlin did likewise with a well-hit shot.

Johnny Smith wasted a great chance for the 2013 FA Cup winners when got through on goal but tamely fired wide on 32 minutes.

Stephen Quinn headed wide from a teasing Jordan Bowery cross two minutes later.

Tickle smartly saved Quinn’s first time effort after Elliott Hewitt picked him out four minutes before the break.

Aasgaard put Wigan ahead after heading home Smith’s perfect cross on 48 minutes.

Stags were left fuming after referee Alec Chilowicz waved after penalty shouts when a Boateng shot was blocked by a defender minutes later.

And Aasgaard doubled the advantage after curling a beauty into the top corner six minutes later.

Dale Taylor saw a shot saved after good work by Michael Olakigbe created space on 57 minutes.

George Maris curled an effort off target when he should have done better with eight minutes to go