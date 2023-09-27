News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town somehow avoided all the Premier League big guns in tonight's Carabao Cup fourth round draw and landed League One high-flyers Port Vale at home instead.
By John Lomas
Published 27th Sep 2023, 22:41 BST
There were 10 Premier League teams among the 16 left with dreams of trips to grounds like Anfield and Old Trafford for supporters.

But Stags were first out the hat and were instead handed a chance to gain some revenge over the Valiants for their League Two Play-Off final defeat at Wembley two seasons back.

And, after victories over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and League One Peterborough United in the last two rounds, Nigel Clough will at least see this as a great opportunity to reach the quarter-finals, which is the furthest the Stags have ever gone back in 1975, when they lost at Manchester City.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Players and staff of Port Vale celebrate with the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Trophy following their sides victory in the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Final match between Mansfield Town and Port Vale at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Players and staff of Port Vale celebrate with the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Trophy following their sides victory in the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Final match between Mansfield Town and Port Vale at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
Andy Crosby's Vale have had a good start to the season and sit fourth in League One, winning five and drawing two of their nine games.

But Clough's men remain the only EFL side still unbeaten in all competitions.

The tie will be played during the week commencing 30th October.

