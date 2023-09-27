Mansfield Town miss big guns but land home tie with Port Vale
and live on Freeview channel 276
There were 10 Premier League teams among the 16 left with dreams of trips to grounds like Anfield and Old Trafford for supporters.
But Stags were first out the hat and were instead handed a chance to gain some revenge over the Valiants for their League Two Play-Off final defeat at Wembley two seasons back.
And, after victories over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and League One Peterborough United in the last two rounds, Nigel Clough will at least see this as a great opportunity to reach the quarter-finals, which is the furthest the Stags have ever gone back in 1975, when they lost at Manchester City.
Andy Crosby's Vale have had a good start to the season and sit fourth in League One, winning five and drawing two of their nine games.
But Clough's men remain the only EFL side still unbeaten in all competitions.
The tie will be played during the week commencing 30th October.