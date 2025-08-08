Mansfield Town midfielder secures Scottish Premiership return as St Mirren pounce
The 27-year-old Australian international made the move in the opposite direction last year having previously played 64 times for the Saints, going on to appear 43 times for Stags and score four goals.
And Mansfield boss Nigel Clough says there are numerous reasons why the move back to Scotland became the best option.
He said: “Keanu has decided to head back to Scotland, primarily for personal and family reasons.
“Additionally, with the World Cup taking place next year, he wanted to play regularly to give himself every chance of making the squad for Australia.
“With the additions we have made to the squad in the summer there is now more competition for places in midfield.
“Keanu did very well for us last season and leaves with our very best wishes and thanks for last season.”
Baccus, who was born in South Africa but grew up in Sydney, Australia, has 21 caps for the Socceroos and now returns to the club where he first played after leaving his home country.
