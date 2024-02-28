Mansfield Town midfielder Louis Reed signs contract extension
The 26-year-old has played 42 times for Stags since joining in January 2023 from Swindon Town.
The former Sheffield United man said: “I’m really pleased to have extended my contract.
“When I first signed here, I was looking forward to what I could achieve at the club.
“We narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the previous season but we’re in a really good spot right now and are playing some exciting football.
“It’s a pleasure to be here.
“We’ve got a real range of talented players in the squad. We’ve got a bit of everything in this side and I’m glad that I have done my part as well.
“It’s a great club and a great fanbase. All the lads are brilliant, the staff are great, and the club is
superbly backed by the owners.
“I’m delighted to extend my stay.”
A regular in a Mansfield side that currently sit top of Sky Bet League Two, Reed has been one of the division’s top performers in 2023/24; displaying an excellent passing range and dictating the tempo of matches from central midfield.