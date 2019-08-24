Mansfield Town midfielder Jacob Mellis issues apology following suspension for breaching club discipine

Stags midfielder Jacob Mellis has said issued an unreserved apology following last week's breach in club discipline.

Mellis has also been fined two weeks wages and warned by Mansfield Town over his future conduct.

An investigation is still ongoing into the alleged serious breach of club discipline by Dion Donohue and the midfielder remains suspended during this investigation.

In his statement, Mellis said: "I wish to make a sincere and unreserved apology to the owners, the manager, my team-mates and the supporters of Mansfield Town for breaching club regulations on Thursday 16 August.

"Even though I was, at the time, suspended from playing following the red card at Newport County in the first game of the season, I accept that it was improper for me to be in a public environment at an inappropriate time ahead of a matchday.

"It was an error of judgement on my part. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the club’s disciplinary action.

"As stated above, my apology is extended to the club’s supporters, who have been overwhelmingly supportive towards me since I signed for the club in May 2017 and I want to repay their support with determined and dedicated performances on the pitch.

"I want to now put this behind me and I am absolutely determined, more than ever, on focusing towards helping the club fulfil its ambitions this season."

Mansfield Town also issued the following statement: "The club has applied a two-week fine – the maximum available to the club – to midfielder Jacob Mellis following a breach of club regulations and has warned Jacob of his future conduct.

"Mansfield Town Football Club will not compromise on the high standards of conduct it expects at all times from its employees.

"An investigation is ongoing into the alleged serious breach of club discipline by Dion Donohue. The midfielder remains suspended during this investigation.

"The club will be making no further comment."

Stags face Stevenage at the One Call Stadium today as they look to put behind the disappointing defeat to Leyton Orient in midweek.

