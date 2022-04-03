Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie focusing on one game at a time after victory over Northampton Town

Oli Hawkins scored the only goal as Stags outclassed rivals Northampton to boost their automatic promotion chances on Saturday.

“There's still a lot of points to play for,” he said. “We just have to take it game by game now.

“We’ve just got to focus on Forest Green first, hopefully we can get into them early doors and get a decent result there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Town's George Lapslie is not getting carried away after the win over Northampton Town.

“Nothing was won or lost today, if we go and get a result on Tuesday the table will look even better us. Tuesday is the most important one for us. I can’t wait for Tuesday.”

Lapslie was also quick to dish out the praise for match-winner Hawkins who put in an impressive display alongside his key strike.

"He was class all day,” he said. “He dominated his striker, he was winning free-kicks, he was a massive attacking threat for us. It was a dominant performance from him and I’m buzzing for him.”

And the Londoner also acknowledged the brilliant backing they received from the stands.

“It was near enough a sell out and the fans were as loud as ever,” he said. “Thank you to all the fans for getting down to see us again.

“You could see even during the last 15 minutes when we were on our knees, the fans kept us going. You can’t say any player stopped out there until the final whistle.”

It leaves Stags outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference ahead of Tuesday’s game in hand on the pack at Forest Green Rovers.