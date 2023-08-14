And boss Nigel Clough also confirmed he is not expecting to add any players to his squad in this transfer window.

Hartigan has fallen down the pecking order since missing a chunk of last season with a dislocated shoulder and Clough said: “We have had some enquiries for Anthony Hartigan to go out on loan so there is a possibility of that – George Cooper as well.

“So there is a possibility of those going out to get some games.

Mansfield Town midfielder Anthony Hartigan during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Bradford City AFC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Nov 2022. Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

On young defender Cooper, Clough said: “We would probably do it until January to the National League North, so I think we can then review that every 28 days if he goes to that level.

“But we won't be bringing anybody else in unless we get a few injuries. We are very happy with the squad and the balance of it.

“Everything is going reasonably well and everyone has flexibility to play different positions.

“Aiden Flint was the last one.”

The acquisition of the commanding 6ft 6ins Pinxton-born centre half was a surprise to fans after his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday from Cardiff City ended this summer.

“The chance to sign him just popped up about 10 days ago,” said Clough. “I think there is always room for one and we are delighted the owners let us have that one.

“His experience will be important. There is room for that one and when you have had such a career as he has I think he will be a good addition for us in League Two.