Mansfield Town midfielder Aaron Lewis said the players were raring to go at Crawley on Saturday after an enforced 17-day lay-off.

A blank weekend two weeks ago was followed by Saturday's postponement and Lewis said: “Everyone is raring to go. After that long without a game you maybe enjoy the first couple of days then you just want to play.

“At first you just get a bit of rest into your body and then work on the training pitch towards the next game.

“Hopefully on Saturday we can start off on the right foot.”

Summer signing Lewis has enjoyed his Stags career so far and a first half of the campaign that has so far seen only one league defeat.

“It's been great so far and a good start to my Mansfield Town career. I have really enjoyed it,” he said.

“The season has gone the way we had hoped for as a team. We were unbeaten for so long until we slipped up against Swindon.

“But collectively we all know what our goal is towards the end of the season and the way we are progressing is perfect.

“We need to turn a few of the draws into wins. We are playing well and sometimes feel we're not getting the rewards from that.

“We had enough chances at Swindon to come away with something, and I include myself in that. That I something I need to improve in my game.

“But I think if you'd asked us at the start of the season if we'd be happy with only one loss at this point and being where we are I think we'd all have taken it and I definitely think we still have more to give.

“Even though it's been a great start to the season I think there is still more out there for us.”

Lewis has been a regular in the club's midfield diamond and said: “It's been good to get a lot of minutes under my belt here.

“It is a really big squad here, so it's been nice to be trusted to get all those minutes.

“We just need to take each game as it comes and try to tick off as many wins as we can.

“This league is so tight that one week can throw you up or down the league.