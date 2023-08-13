Mansfield Town midfielder Aaron Lewis believes Stags are seeing the benefit of hard work in pre-season

A Lucas Akins brace and a Keillor-Dunn goal saw Stags maintain their unbeaten start with a comfortable 3-0 win over Morecambe.

“It was a great day at the office. Three points and a clean sheet was what everyone wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to hear all the fans really loud. You could feel the atmosphere, with the momentum we had going forward. It was nice to come out with a result at the end.

Aaron Lewis impressed as Mansfield Town breezed past Morecambe.

“We maybe didn’t start as well in the first ten to 15 minutes but as soon as we started to get the ball down and find out rhythm it was really nice to see us create some chances and it was great to get that first goal just before half-time.

“We’ve played a couple of games with the same players and maybe things are starting to gel. The strikers are getting goals early doors and that’s good for confidence. We’ve shown what we can do today.

“We’ve worked really hard in pre-season. We’ve come into the season and things are playing well. We have to keep trusting each other that what we’re doing in training will be taken into games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things may have been different for Morecambe had Tom Bloxham done better with a glorious chance on seven minutes.

Akins headed a Callum Johnson cross wide with the goal gaping, before Ryhs Oates went close from distance.

Stuart Moore saved a powerful Oates shot midway through the half, before denying Akins minutes later.

But there was no stopping the Stags striker when he headed home in stoppage tIme following a Stephen Quinn free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield doubled their lead just after the hour when Keillor-Dunn slotted home after going through on goal.

Moore got down well to save from Oates after a Mansfield counter-attack, before Oates shot over in the closing stages.

Akins added another from the spot with three minutes to go after Oates was hacked down.