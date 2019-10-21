Mansfield Town midfield ace Otis Khan impressed by rise of Salford City

Mansfield Town midfielder Otis Khan has been impressed by the rise of Salford City.

Khan was born 16 miles from the home of the Ammies and has watched their progress with interest and, ahead of their first ever visit to the One Call Stadium tomorrow, Khan believes the EFL newcomers can go even higher.

“I think they have done extremely well,” he said.

“Obviously they’ve had the backing of the owners as we have.

“It’s a tough place to go Salford. It’s quite a rough area and they have a lot of good fans there that are always getting behind them.

“So, even though we are at home, we know they will bring a lot of supporters.

“Salford are a dangerous team, but we just have to stay confident.”

Khan believes the club’s progress will give more Salford youngsters a chance to play EFL football in the future.

“I think they have brought the community there closer together,” said Khan.

“They have done wonders with the stadium, getting the local people in there and it’s given local lads a much better opportunity of getting into the Football League.

“I think they can go higher with the backing of their owners. It will be hard. It might be a bit easier coming up through the leagues in non-league.

“But now they are in the league, they should go higher again if they keep their progression going on and off the pitch.”