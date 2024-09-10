Mansfield Town midfield ace George Maris looks set to return from injury ahead of schedule

Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris is delighted to be ahead of schedule as he recovers from the most serious injury of his career so far.

Maris expects to be back in training this week after being hurt in a pre-season friendly against Leicester City.

“The challenge was just late. I had passed the ball and planted my leg and he just snapped me,” he recalled.

“At first we thought I had broken my leg which was worst case scenario and a worry.

George Maris - ready for a Mansfield Town return.

“I went straight to hospital and the X-ray showed I had ruptured two ligaments in the outside of my ankle, which was a relief.

“It is by far the worst injury I have had. I don't think I have every been out longer than six weeks in my career.

“I was probably due one at the age of 28!

“It felt bad for a month or so but then felt good and we've pushed it on.

“I am now back doing everything. I am ahead of schedule and I think the physio is surprised how well it's come along. I think I was expected to be another month.

“Now it's just about getting back up to speed. I am champing at the bit to get back out there.”

He added: “It was initially quite tough as they told me it was a three to four month injury.

“But rehab has gone better than we all thought and I have done a lot on the grass over the last two weeks.

“So I think I am really close to being back and I hope to be back training later this week.

“I have never really had bad injuries in my career but this felt like one at the time.

“To get that in the last minute of the first pre-season game was hard to take.

“But I would rather it came in the first pre-season game than the last as I had a month of pre-season in rehab and hopefully I will only miss four or five games of the regular season.

“I feel good and the sharpness will come from training and playing in games.”

Maris has been a frustrated spectator at all the games so far and said: “The lads have done well.

“It's a tough league and we didn't expect to come up and just turn teams over.

“We have shown we can score goals at this level and it's now just about being consistent.

“I think we are getting more time on the ball in this league and our possession has been good in games.”

With Davis Keillor-Dunn moving on to Barnsley, Maris would love to make the No.10 role his own on his return.

“I would probably say that is my best position and is where I played when I was younger,” he said.

“It will be a big hole to fill with the goals Davis scored, but we have to look at it as a challenge.

“I would love to play there. Now he has gone hopefully I can nail the spot - or play further back. I just want to play anywhere and try to contribute some goals.”