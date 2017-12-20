MANSFIELD TOWN MEMORIES: When pitchside proposal was Boxing Day highlight

It was possibly the lowest point of Steve Evans’ first season at the Stags. Boxing Day last year was anything but a cracker for the 3,000-plus Mansfield Town fans inside the One Call Stadium.

In fact, the high point of the day was probably a Stags’ fan proposing to his girlfriend on the pitchside at half-time.

The Stags made it 15 matches without a first-half goal in an awful performance that also saw them fail to hit the back of the net for a third successive game.

Andrew Fleming’s 13th-minute strike proved enough for Morecambe to win and, despite a lot of possession and 13 corners, the Stags rarely looked like scoring against the team with the worst goal difference in the division. The only chance saw Kyle Howkins’ shot saved and Danny Rose (right) hit the rebound against the post.

The final whistle was greeted with boos from a disappointed crowd — the lowest in the Football League on the day.

From then on the only was up for Steve Evans as his side gained a home draw against leaders Doncaster Rovers and won at Blackpool. That paved the way for an unbeaten six-week league run.

This Boxing Day the Stags will be looking to maintain their promotion push at Grimsby.