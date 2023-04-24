Mansfield Town may try to sign on loan Peterborough United keeper Christy Pym this summer
Mansfield Town could make a move to sign keeper Christy Pym on a full-time basis in the summer if he becomes available.
But the 28-year-old Peterborough United loanee has performed well for Stags and could also attract the attention of clubs in higher divisions.
“I am not sure what my situation is but I don't think Darren Ferguson is going to want me back at Peterborough, so I think I will be looking for a new club for sure,” he said.
“Once the season finishes and it all dies down then I am sure we'll know a bit more then.
“But I have loved it here at Mansfield, so that could be a very good option. I get on well with everyone and it's a good club. It's a nice place to come to work.
“I have enjoyed playing and being here with the lads and the staff. The fans have been excellent with me as well, so that's been good.
“But it will end up a disappointing season if we don't get over the line.”
With Stags still in the promotion chase with only three games to go, Pym is excited to try to complete the job.
“It is the best time of year and you want to be up this side of the table fighting rather than the other side. You just have to enjoy it. The big games are the ones you want to play in,” he said.
“We have a lot of experience here – people who have been there and done it. I am 28 now and been around as well so we know how to handle these situations. These final games are cup finals.
“I have been quite lucky to have probably only six months last year fighting at the bottom end.
“Most seasons of my career I have been fighting for promotions and play-offs.
“I think I have only had one season where I have not been playing for anything with a few weeks left and it's not a nice feeling as you want to be playing to win something and get promoted.
“It's been a very good run with the injuries we've got. We are in the habit of playing games and winning games which is a good habit to have.
On Saturday in only had one real save to make to deny Jamie Reid as Stags edged out Stevenage and survived some intense late pressure.
“It's all about winning games now, not pretty football. We knew it was going to be a tough game on Saturday.
“I played with Reidy in the youth team back in our Exeter days, so it was nice to keep him out, otherwise the two headers I faced were pretty standard saves.
“But the defence have been putting their bodies on the line in front of me most game and kept things down to a minimum for me, which is nice as a goalkeeper.”