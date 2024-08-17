Mansfield Town may let Tom Nicols out on loan as search goes on for two more players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough said striker Tom Nichols could go out on loan this week as Stags continue to pursue targets in the transfer window.

Nichols was left out of today's match squad for the thrilling 3-3 home draw with Burton Albion as Clough continues to look for one or two additions before the window shuts in two weeks.

“We have had a couple of enquiries for Tom on loan so we will sit down and have a talk with him,” said Clough.

“We're not actively looking to get rid of anybody, but if we bring a couple of players in, which we are trying to, then his chances might be limited.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Burton Albion FC at the One Call Stadium, 17 Aug 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We will sit him down and see if he fancies any of the opportunities that are there for him.

“We may yet see two come in and two go out.”

Stags twice led today and then trailed 3-2 before Lee Gregory scored a last gasp penalty equaliser in a breathless encounter.

“If they are all going to be like that in League One here there is going to be some entertainment,” he said.

“It was very entertaining but will give us all nightmares for a few days.

“But I would rather have a 3-3 than a 0-0 and have the crowd on their feet for the first League One game back here in 21 years. It's another one they will remember.

“I hope they are the three worst goals we concede this season.

“Both penalty areas is where the game is won and lost and we were very poor in both areas today.

“Yet we have still come out of it with a point and three goals.

“I thought we had the majority of the chances – and good chances as well.

“Before we went 2-1 up the chances were numerous and clear and I thought Davis Keillor-Dunn should have had a hat-trick in the first half.

“Twice we went clear one-on-one and didn't score then made silly errors at the back. We gave the ball away far too often.

“Our two centre halves have been solid in pre-season and at Barnsley but looked a bit vulnerable today.”

He continued: “The draw was the least we deserved in terms of chances created, but it was probably fair in terms of the wastefulness and the goals and mistakes at the other end.

“We can't be sloppy or casual in this league if we want the three points. We have to be very good. We were slightly off it today and only got the point.

“If everyone was 100 per cent on it throughout the team I think we win the game two or three nil today.

“I didn't see many of their players arguing over the penalty for holding on Flinty so I think it was a good decision.”

Also missing today was Frazer Blake-Tracy with a hamstring injury and Clough said: “He has an outside chance for Lincoln and, if not maybe the week after.”