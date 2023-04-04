The Mansfield Town boss has been hampered for weeks by a huge injury list that currently stands at eight players.

But, with promotion still a possibility and games running out, he may risk putting some back in the team ahead of full fitness.

He said: “You do want to be careful, but as you get towards the end of the season that goes out of the window a little bit as we need them on the pitch with six or eight games to go. We're fast approaching that point.

Riley Harbottle is treated for concussion against Sutton.

“If they're not fit enough with their injuries then they're not fit enough. But if they're anywhere near then we will try to get them out there.

“We will certainly have to do it after Easter with six games to go when we see our situation.

“If they break down then there are only four or five games left. But if you save them for the last game or two it night be too late by then.

“If they do break down with four or five games to go they won't miss many. If you put them in with eight to go it's a bit more risky. It's difficult to judge and we have to be guided by the medical side.”

Riley Harbottle, George Maris and Callum Johnson are the only three with an outside chances of playing this weekend.

“For Riley it will depend on the protocols he has to go through,” said Clough.

“He also had a very stiff and sore neck from the challenge against Sutton, so we will have to see how he is.

“It was quite a nasty whack he got and it was interesting the referee didn't even give a foul.

“I would say Callum is 50-50 as is George Maris – they haven't trained, which is always the benchmark. But they are probably the closest ones along with Riley.

“Louis Reed is not too far away though had a little setback last week. He has an outside chance for Monday or we are hoping for the following Saturday at Grimsby.

“Stephen McLaughlin is having scans on his ankle. The tackle at Northampton really disrupted things for him. It was a big setback. We're just awaiting the results.