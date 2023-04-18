The substitute striker doubled Stags' lead after Hiram Boateng's first half opener then, after hitting a post, helped the visitors hang on to what they had after the Exiles pulled one back late on and upped the pressure.

On his goal Gale said: “I couldn't really believe it to be fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just ran at the guy, cut inside and put it in the corner.

James Gale celebrates netting against Newport County . Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was a bit of a short pass from Hiram so I just dinked it over their man and kept going and got the goal.

“I was shocked and surprised when it went in, but happy. But I am more happy that we got the three points and got it over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was unfortunate to then hit a post. On another day it goes in.

“I gave it my all. The boys helped me out and I helped them out – it was a really good team performance.

“I think I was playing right wing back at one point near the end. But whatever I can do I will help out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags are outside the play-offs only on goal difference with a game in hand with four games to go and Gale said: “We are going to give it our best and go for it.

“We're eight unbeaten and if we can keep this run going we will be in a good place by the end of the season.

“They were just lumping balls in there at the end but we dealt with everything that came our way.

“The last two years they have really helped me develop at the club and I am just listening and trying to do my best when I come on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Nigel Clough said: “On the back of the two draws it was important we won tonight, though I thought the point at Grimsby was a good one.

“We are eight unbeaten and I think we have now got to stay almost unbeaten for the last four games.”

Stags injury problems once again look to have worsened again.

“The lads are absolutely shattered. They will have a couple of days off now and then come in Friday morning and we'll have a count up to see who is any good,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stephen McLaughlin got a whack on the side of his knee now, which is very sore indeed. Just 10 minutes and one tackle again. We feared it was his ankle so it could have been worse.

“Jordan Bowery also came off with a hamstring.

“Oatesy (Rhys Oates) is 50-50 at best for the bench and Louis Reed might do a little bit on Friday morning but hasn't joined in for a long time.

“Danny Johnson had a tight hamstring after the game at Grimsby – seven or eight hours on a bus doesn't help that but hopefully he will be okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad