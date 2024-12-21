Mansfield Town matchwinner Deji Oshilaja says ‘that was the perfect day’​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town matchwinner Deji Oshilaja said four points from two games was a great foundation to build on as Stags head into a hectic festive programme.

Oshilaja scored the only goal of a wind-hampered 1-0 win over Rotherham United – a first win in eight league games for Stags - and said: “Winning breeds confidence and we think we have deserved more than we have got from recent games.

“You want to build some momentum as the games are now coming thick and fast.

“That is now four points from the last two games and something to build on.

Deji Oshilaja celebrates during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Dec 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We were confident even when we were losing games as we were playing well.

“We will continue to get better as we are nowhere near the finished article.”

Netting the winner and gaining a clean sheet as a defender, he said: “It was the perfect day really.

“Obviously the clean sheet was massive, building on the clean sheet we managed in our last game.

“I think we should have won by a lot more today but it's three points.

“It was very windy but I thought we managed it well and played some good stuff in that first half

“We scored an important goal at a good time.

“The second half was a bit different with them loading it a bit more but we again managed it well and I thought the boys were excellent today. We executed the plan perfectly.”

On the goal he said: “I thought it was going to flick through to me and I gambled a bit, and luckily it fell to me and I finished it.

“It was a great feeling. Since I have been here I have had great support from the fans and everyone at the club. So it was great to repay them with a goal – and for it to be the winner as well is fantastic.”

Stags now head for Peterborough United on Boxing Day and Oshilaja said: “Peterborough will be a tough game as we know they pass the ball very well and keep it very well.

“But we will be looking to play our game, and if we do we can get a good result there.”