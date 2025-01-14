Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough rues wasted chances after FA Cup exit to Wigan Athletic

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough counted the cost of some wasteful finishing by his side as Stags exited the FA Cup at the hands of Wigan Athletic.

Thelo Aasgaard put Wigan ahead after heading home Smith’s perfect cross on 48 minutes.

And Aasgaard doubled the advantage after curling a beauty into the top corner six minutes later to end Mansfied’s hopes of a glamour fourth round tie with Fulham.

“We played well tonight and did everything but get a goal,” said Cllough.

“When you are on top the game is going to change at some point and they will have been relieved to get in 0-0 at the break.

“We have to get a goal when we start a game as well as we did. The finish was lacking and our crossing was not quite good enough, but I enjoyed how we played and went at them.

“We knew there would be a reaction from them, the game won’t stay the same over the whole 90 minutes.

“We are disappointed with the first goal we conceded. We had chances to clear it and didn’t.

“The quality of the two goals they scored tonight were brilliant. There is nothing you can do about the second goal.

“The goals took the wind out of our sails for 5-10 minutes, but we regrouped and threw everything at them.

“We did everything we could but we didn’t get a break in the six yard box all night.

"There was probably night quite enough quality. When you play the likes of Wigan, they will have one or two players of real quality.”

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney believes the quality of Aasgaard was the difference between the two sides.

“Thelo is a talent and it came to the fore tonight. The guy has been doing that all season for us,” he said. “Two individual moments from him took the game away from Mansfield, what he did tonight was special.

“The team were brilliant in the second half. The first 20 minutes Mansfield were more dominant but we improved in all areas in the second half.

“I had some things to say at the break. We needed more of everything, more intensity going with ball and more fear without it,

“Mansfield have got good players and we weren’t quite at it in the first half.

“We knew what we needed to do in the second half and the players did it, they were brilliant in the second half.”