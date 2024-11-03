Mansfield Town eased to a comfortable 4-0 win at Curzon Ashton to progress in the FA Cup.

Nigel Clough admits he is a relieved man after Stags safely booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 win at Curzon Ashton.

Lucas Akins put the visitors ahead with a cool 16th minute spot-kick, which saw defender Marcus Posha dismissed for a deliberate handball leading to the penalty.

Stephen Quinn doubled the lead when he smashed home on the half hour mark.

Sub Ben Waine then made the game safe with a good finish on 73 minutes, before Ben Quinn added another in the closing stages.

“We are relieved to get into the hat,” said Clough. “There have been enough shocks over the weekend to suggest that they could have done the same. Everything else after that is a bonus.

“It was a professional performance. We were helped by the penalty and red card, but it is handball and we took advantage.

“The three goals after the penalty were good goals. You have to give a lot of credit to Curzon for how they played with 11 and ten men. They are above the standard for the league they are in and have some very good players.

“They would have caused us a few problems with 11 players. It is difficult in those situations to play with the same tempo and intent because it is comfortable at times.

“We still got the four goals and the clean sheet is still important. It was important to get the second goal because all it takes is one set piece and they could be back in the game.”

Clough was also delighted to see his side come through the potential banana skin unscathed.

“Most important is that we have no injuries and the lads that needed minutes have got minutes,” he added.

“It's as much about picking a team to win the game as getting minutes.

“We have said how strong the squad is and we just need to get them all up to the same level of fitness.”