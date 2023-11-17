Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough keen to see the back of excessive goal celebrations

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough wants to see his players keep a lid on their goal celebrations.

The former Forest and England star instead wants his promotion-chasers to retain their focus and preserve their energy for the rest of the game instead of celebrating excessively.

"I don't really see the point of celebrating goals when the game is in the balance,” Clough told the BBC.

“If you score a last-minute winner and you know it's almost the last kick of the game, then by all means - but do your celebrating at the end of the game - (this is why) we always go over to the supporters."

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough celebrates victory at Salford City.

"Yes, you have that individual moment when you do score, but I think it goes a bit over the top.

"Be a bit more reserved about it, save your energy certainly - because when they kick off, you have to go get the ball back.

“At the end of the game, if you have been lucky enough to have won, then that's the time to celebrate.”

Mansfield currently sit third in the League Two table ahead of this weekend’s visit of Newport County.