Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough believes Stags are due a run in the Vertu EFL Trophy as group games begin

Mansfield Town kick off their Vertu EFL Trophy group games tomorrow night at home to Harrogate Town (Tuesday, 7.45) with boss Nigel Clough pledging to get as far as he can in the competition.

Clough finds the games very useful when bringing back injured players and getting through rounds is also lucrative to the club.

Stags were missing four players injured before the weekend 2-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers as well as Jamie McDonnell on international duty with Northern Ireland – and then lost two more on Saturday in Baily Cargill and Luke Bolton.

“We will add up the players who are available and see who needs minutes and who doesn't,” said Clough.

Mansfield Town in action against Wycombe Wanderers FC at the Adams Park Stadium, 06 Sept 2025 Photo credit Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Certainly the subs will be starting and we will pad it around that and try to get a couple of youngsters involved too.

“But, as always, we want to try to win the game.

“It is definitely a chance for players to stake a claim, especially with us not playing so well.

“After 10 points out of 12, I wanted them to take it on, but instead they took a step back.

“As players get fit, if you can get through, then the games in a few weeks are important for players currently injured, so we'd like to stay in the competition if we can.

“It is good financially too with £10,000 prize money for every round you get through.

“We have always put good teams out, as good as we can. We are due a little run in it if we can and we will try.”

Stags have just played three away games on the bounce and Clough said: “It will be good to be home as we feel we've done some miles already this season, the supporters as well.

“So it's always nice to be back home, especially on the back of the two wins over Blackpool and Leyton Orient.”

On the injuries he said: “We are waiting to see what the extent of Saturday's two injuries are – they're both muscle injuries. We are waiting on scans.

“After only eight minutes Baily's hamstring tightened up.

“Then Luke Bolton just overstretched his groin in the corner.

“Kyle McAdam is finishing off on his one to one rehab with the physio today.

“If all is good he will have a light training session in the morning and then see if he can feature for some part of it.

“I don't know how much. He has to be right before we can consider it.

“I think Deji Oshilaja and Rhys Oates will be another week or so, Saturday might come too soon for them, especially with the muscle injuries they have.”

New signing Tyler Roberts was given a longer than expected debut on Saturday as a sub and may or may not be involved tomorrow.

“We will see how Tyler feels, having just played 60 minutes for the first time in over four months,” said Clough.

“If we think there is a benefit to him playing for a short amount of time we will involve him or he can get ready for being back in the 18 on Saturday.

“At Wycombe he gave us quality first of all.

“He was aware of what was around him and wanted the ball to try to do something positive with it.

“He stood out like a beacon for us when he came on the pitch.

“If he had been here the week before we would have started him, but I am very conscious when a player has not had a full pre-season.

“He had said straight away the intensity of training was very different to Birmingham's reserves, which is inevitable.

“There's a long way to go – another eight months of the season, so we have to be patient with him.”

Clough wants to see an improvement on Saturday's display at Adams Park, adding: “Saturday was disappointing and frustrating – especially the first half performance.

“It was a game that completely passed us by.

“It is games like that which shock and surprise you as you don't see them coming.

“Things just go wrong in games and you don't do enough in your performance.

“It's just where we are. After recent results it looked like everyone had settled in early but I felt we were not there yet and that showed on Saturday. We have been inconsistent.

“We are still a few weeks away – possibly a couple of months – from getting everything together.”