Nigel Clough says Mansfiekd Town's success this season nas been down to his entire squad.

Mansfield have turned in some sparkling displays this season, including home demolitions of Harrogate Town and Salford as well big away wins at Forest Green Rovers and Notts County.

And delighted Clough feels it’s a record that his entire squad can take credit for.

“We have shown consistency over the season so far and scored goals in a lot of those games,” he said.

“Our defensive record has been good. It has been good all round solid performances. I don't think we have had outstanding individuals, it's been a very good team and squad effort.”

The versatility of the Stags squad has also been apparent on a number of occasions, with some key players playing in unfamiliar positions throughout the campaign.

Amongst others it has been Baily Cargill making the left back slot his own, with frontman Jordan Bowery also filling in at full-back.

“He (Cargill) has adapted to it very well, he is getting better in the position as each game is played,” said Clough.

“It helps when the team is playing well and you are winning games.

“Everyone is confident, when you are at the other end of the table it becomes more of a problem and issue.

“Everyone is happy and pleased to be in the team, it doesn’t matter what position they are in.”

With games coming thick and fast over the next two weeks Clough also believes his promotion-chasers have now entered a key spell in the season.

“This period is significant,” he said. “When we finish the next two weeks we have eight games left and we will know a bit more about what we need and hopefully we can maintain the position we are in now.”

Clough will meet the Stags faithful this month and answer questions during the Fans’ Forum.

“I think the fans have enjoyed this season and most of the last 3.5 years and the way we have tried to play,” said Clough.

“It will be nice to sit down and listen to their views and talk about the wide range of things at the club like the academy.