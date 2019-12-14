Mansfield Town manager John Dempster leaves club / Graham Coughlan reported to be possible successor

Mansfield Town Football Club announced on Saturday evening that it had “parted company with manager John Dempster” because “our points tally has fallen well below expectations.”

Dempster, a former captain, who was appointed in the summer from the role of academy manager to replace the sacked David Flitcroft, has been under pressure from supporters as the Stags failed to make an expected promotion push.

It has been reported by the Bristol Post that Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan is considering succeeding him.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Crewe, Stags chief executive officer Carolyn Radford said: “Both John [chairman John Radford] and I would like to place on record our sincere thanks to John [Dempster] for his seven-years’ service as a player, academy manager and first team manager.



“Throughout this period, John has conducted himself with the utmost professionalism and integrity and leaves the club in our highest regard.



“John [Radford, chairman] and I consider ourselves to be patient and supportive owners, however, football is a results centered industry and as we approach the halfway stage of the season, our points’ tally has fallen well below expectations. Therefore, we feel a change in leadership is required to provide the best opportunity to turn our season around.



“The process for a new manager begins immediately and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely fashion.”

Academy coach Jamie McGuire has been placed in caretaker charge.